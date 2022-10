Delhi: Two children bodies found in Mehrauli

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

The bodies of 2 children have been found in the forest in Mehrauli, Delhi. It is being told that these children were kidnapped in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Later, 3 suspects were caught and on their trail, the bodies of 2 children were recovered in the forest of Mehrauli, Delhi.