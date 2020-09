Delhi Violence : Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law

The Delhi Police on Monday sought Umar Khalid’s 10-day custody as they produced him before the Karkardooma district court via video conferencing a day after arresting the activist under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged role in the conspiracy behind the February riots in the national capital.