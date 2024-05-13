Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749166
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi Holds 6-Kilometre Long Roadshow In Varanasi

Sonam|Updated: May 13, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: Prime Minister Modi has to file election nomination papers for the third time from Varanasi tomorrow.. Before that, the Prime Minister has made this show of strength in Varanasi. BJP claims that today most of the people of Varanasi were not in their homes, but were walking on foot in front of Prime Minister Modi's chariot. According to the party, more than 10 lakh people have participated in the Prime Minister's Varanasi road show today and a large number of people from entire Purvanchal reached this road show. Till now, in all the cities where the Prime Minister has held road shows, they have been of a maximum distance of 2 kilometers, but this road show was of 6 kilometers.

All Videos

DNA: Is Public Wi-Fi Safe for Online Banking?
Play Icon04:01
DNA: Is Public Wi-Fi Safe for Online Banking?
Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi dies
Play Icon02:25
Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi dies
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Highest voting in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon23:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Highest voting in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Varansi Roadshow before Nomination
Play Icon48:57
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Varansi Roadshow before Nomination
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'People are going to make Samajwadi Party win...', says Akhilesh Yadav
Play Icon01:34
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'People are going to make Samajwadi Party win...', says Akhilesh Yadav

Trending Videos

DNA: Is Public Wi-Fi Safe for Online Banking?
play icon4:1
DNA: Is Public Wi-Fi Safe for Online Banking?
Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi dies
play icon2:25
Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi dies
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Highest voting in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir
play icon23:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Highest voting in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Varansi Roadshow before Nomination
play icon48:57
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Varansi Roadshow before Nomination
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'People are going to make Samajwadi Party win...', says Akhilesh Yadav
play icon1:34
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'People are going to make Samajwadi Party win...', says Akhilesh Yadav