DNA: PM Modi Holds 6-Kilometre Long Roadshow In Varanasi

Sonam | Updated: May 13, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

DNA: Prime Minister Modi has to file election nomination papers for the third time from Varanasi tomorrow.. Before that, the Prime Minister has made this show of strength in Varanasi. BJP claims that today most of the people of Varanasi were not in their homes, but were walking on foot in front of Prime Minister Modi's chariot. According to the party, more than 10 lakh people have participated in the Prime Minister's Varanasi road show today and a large number of people from entire Purvanchal reached this road show. Till now, in all the cities where the Prime Minister has held road shows, they have been of a maximum distance of 2 kilometers, but this road show was of 6 kilometers.