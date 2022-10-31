NewsVideos

Desh Superfast: Delhi's air quality in very poor category

|Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

Chandauli News : Broken bridge in Chandauli after Morbi accident
5:29
Chandauli News : Broken bridge in Chandauli after Morbi accident
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: How the cable of Morbi bridge broke?
8:52
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: How the cable of Morbi bridge broke?
134 people have died due to bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat
10:5
134 people have died due to bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat
Former captain Virat Kohli: Action has been taken in Virat video leak case
8:10
Former captain Virat Kohli: Action has been taken in Virat video leak case
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the Morbi accident
9:53
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the Morbi accident

