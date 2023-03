videoDetails

Deshhit: America's big claim on India, one mistake of Pakistan and Pakistan will be erased from the map

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with America is at a high level. There is an atmosphere of tension in Islamabad after the American report on India came out. In fact, America has claimed that if any terrorist incident happened in India from Pakistan's side. So this time India will not leave Pakistan.