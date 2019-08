Deshhit: Ex-EAM Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Centre's decision on Article 370

Sushma Swaraj's promptness in extending help via Twitter earned her the monicker 'The Millennial Minister'. Her last tweet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision on Jammu and Kashmir. "Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModiji," it said, "Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime." Watch this video to know more.