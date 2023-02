videoDetails

Deshhit: Joshimath to Navi Mumbai, cracks increases fear!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Joshimath like crisis has come in Doda of Jammu. Here too, cracks have appeared in many houses. In view of the danger, 21 houses have been evacuated. The affected people have been shifted to a safer place.