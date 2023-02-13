हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Deshhit: No anti terror drill, Pakistan is joking
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 13, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Anti-terror drill is now going on in Pakistan, which nurtures terrorism. Pakistan has done mock drill like 26/11 attack in Mumbai. In this drill, armed people emerge from the boat.
×
All Videos
Lord Hanuman on IAF's supersonic trainer jet, know what's the connection | IAF | Zee News English
Meet NDRF's Romeo and Julie who saved six-year-old in Turkey
13:35
Tribute to be paid to Pulwama Attack Martyrs on 4th anniversary
4:6
Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi visit cancelled
'Impressed' says actor Yash after meeting PM Modi in Karnataka | Actor Yash | KGF | Zee News English
Trending Videos
Lord Hanuman on IAF's supersonic trainer jet, know what's the connection | IAF | Zee News English
Meet NDRF's Romeo and Julie who saved six-year-old in Turkey
13:35
Tribute to be paid to Pulwama Attack Martyrs on 4th anniversary
4:6
Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi visit cancelled
'Impressed' says actor Yash after meeting PM Modi in Karnataka | Actor Yash | KGF | Zee News English
Deshhit,Hindi News,Pakistan news,pakistan crisis news,Pakistan,pakistan economic crisis,hindi news live,pakistan economic crisis news,Pakistan crisis,news in hindi,Pakistan economy,India vs Pakistan,economic crisis in pakistan,pakistan economy crisis,live news hindi,economic crisis pakistan,Pakistan energy crisis,latest hindi news,Latest News,live news,pakistan economic crisis 2023,economic crisis of pakistan,pakistan economic crises,pakistan live news,