Deshhit: No anti terror drill, Pakistan is joking

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Anti-terror drill is now going on in Pakistan, which nurtures terrorism. Pakistan has done mock drill like 26/11 attack in Mumbai. In this drill, armed people emerge from the boat.

Lord Hanuman on IAF's supersonic trainer jet, know what's the connection | IAF | Zee News English
Meet NDRF's Romeo and Julie who saved six-year-old in Turkey
Tribute to be paid to Pulwama Attack Martyrs on 4th anniversary
Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi visit cancelled
'Impressed' says actor Yash after meeting PM Modi in Karnataka | Actor Yash | KGF | Zee News English
