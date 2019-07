Deshhit: Omar slams J&K Governor Malik over traffic curbs for Amarnath Yatra

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir governor and said it was the "height of incompetence and laziness" that S P Malik-led administration required restriction on movement of civilian vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the security of Amarnath pilgrims.