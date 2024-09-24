Advertisement
Badlapur rape case accused Akshay Shinde dies due to bullet injury

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur rape case of Maharashtra, has died after being shot. Akshay Shinde was a sweeper in a school in Badlapur. He was accused of raping minor girls of the school. Since then he was in jail. But on Monday, when the police was taking him from the jail to the police station for transit remand, then around 6:30 pm near Mumbra bypass, the accused Akshay Shinde snatched the service revolver of a policeman Nilesh More. After this, the accused fired 3 bullets at the policeman. One bullet hit the policeman's leg. According to the police, 2 bullets misfired. Even after being shot, the policeman attacked the accused and injured him. But the most interesting thing is that after the encounter, Shiv Sena leaders distributed sweets at Badlapur railway station. After the accused was killed, many Shiv Sena leaders came to Badlapur station with posters and banners and distributed sweets. Actually, Badlapur station is the same place where thousands of people gathered after the rape of a minor and were demanding the hanging of the accused.

