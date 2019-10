Deshhit: Rajnath Singh creates history, becomes first Defence Minister to fly Rafale jet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Merignac in France. The defence minister also performed a 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra and flew a sortie in Rafale fighter jet. Watch this video to know more.