Deshhit: When Shraddha played a role in the play 'Sitaharan'

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:21 PM IST

There have been many sensational revelations related to the Shraddha murder today. Aftab murdered Shraddha in the same manner as she had expressed apprehension in her letter. Shraddha's last chat before the murder has surfaced, from that chat, it is known that Shraddha was about to make a big disclosure.