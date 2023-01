videoDetails

Dispute between wrestling association-wrestlers continues

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Wrestlers are continuously demanding the resignation of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by demonstrating. The protesting players held a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur late at night. This meeting lasted for about 4 hours. But this meeting proved to be inconclusive.