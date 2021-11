Diwali doesn't need political firecrackers - Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hit back at Devendra Fadnavis's statement and said that Diwali does not need political firecrackers. Devendra Fadnavis had said that after Diwali, I will bring proof that how Nawab Malik is related to the underworld, the bomb will explode now.