DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?

Watch the DNA test of Delhi government's liquor policy. This liquor policy was implemented in November last year under the supervision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. After its implementation heavy discounts were offered on liquor in Delhi.

|Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
