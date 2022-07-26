DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath

Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India today. With this, Droupadi Murmu has become the second woman President of the country. But her coming from a tribal society is of utmost importance.