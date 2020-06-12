हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA analysis of India's changing relations with Nepal

As the border row between India and Nepal intensifies, Nepali forces fired at Indian farmers on Friday killing one while three others were left injured. The incident took place in Lalbandi near Indo-Nepal border at Sonawarsa in Bihar. One injured person has allegedly been taken away by the Nepal police. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse India's current relations with Nepal.

Jun 12, 2020, 23:24 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today