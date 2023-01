videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

The Buddha Pahad area of ​​Jharkhand remained a stronghold of Naxalites for the last three decades and for a long time neither the government could reach this area nor the constitution could be implemented here because only the law of Naxalites prevailed in these areas.