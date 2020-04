DNA analysis of stone pelting on medical team in Moradabad | Ground Report

Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we bring to you a detailed analysis of stone pelting on medical team in Moradabad. In this segment, watch our ground report from COVID-19 hotspot in Moradabad, where stone pelting incident took place.