DNA: Analysis of subsidised students vs struggling students

The student's life in our country is full of challenges. There are two types of students, one who is riding on his 'dreams' fueled with government subsidies and another one has to struggle to even get a seat in a train. Now in this segment of DNA, we examine how life delivers luxury to the students at JNU while others are yet to get basic facilities for their studies. #DNA #SudhirChaudhary #ZeeNews