DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government

Anna Hazare called Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia high on power. Anna Hazare has called the new liquor policy in Delhi, a policy that encourages drinking alcohol. Anna Hazare, who started the movement and closed many liquor shops in his area, is now saddened by the fact that leaders like Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are promoting drinking in his state.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

