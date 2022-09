DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

Congress seems to be confused in Rajasthan. From the indications that are coming from the politics of Rajasthan, it seems that Ashok Gehlot's candidature for the post of President is cancelled. The politics of Rajasthan has also become a difficult puzzle for the Congress.