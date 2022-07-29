DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?

Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is trapped in the teacher recruitment scam, is accused of putting all the rules and regulations on hold. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee, who talks about honesty, took time to act on Partha Chatterjee.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

