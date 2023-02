videoDetails

DNA: Don't fall in the trap of fake job....use your intelligence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

In India, you must have seen pasted posters like 'Earn at home, Urgent hiring etc.' on the walls at many places. You can be cheated by such tempting posters. These thugs contact you through social media and promise to get you jobs in big companies sitting at home.