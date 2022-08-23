DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?

The Constitution of India gives the fundamental right of freedom of speech to every citizen. But this same constitution also curbs our freedom of speech when the unity, integrity and security of the nation is in danger. There are some people who consider the right to speak as a birthright.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

