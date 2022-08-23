NewsVideos

DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?

The Constitution of India gives the fundamental right of freedom of speech to every citizen. But this same constitution also curbs our freedom of speech when the unity, integrity and security of the nation is in danger. There are some people who consider the right to speak as a birthright.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
The Constitution of India gives the fundamental right of freedom of speech to every citizen. But this same constitution also curbs our freedom of speech when the unity, integrity and security of the nation is in danger. There are some people who consider the right to speak as a birthright.

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
5:1
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
In a horrifying incident a man pushed his wife on the rail tracks in Mumbai | Zee English News
In a horrifying incident a man pushed his wife on the rail tracks in Mumbai | Zee English News
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
13:56
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
11:3
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
11:25
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.

Trending Videos

5:1
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
In a horrifying incident a man pushed his wife on the rail tracks in Mumbai | Zee English News
13:56
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
11:3
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
11:25
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video,raja singh comments on prophet muhammad,raja singh comments on islam prophet muhammad,raja singh suspended,raja singh speech,t raja singh on prophet muhammad,t raja singh comment on pangbar,Prophet Muhammad,BJP MLA T Raja Singh,Prophet Mohammad,t raja singh news,t raja singh arrested over remark on prophet,raja singh latest news,Prophet Muhammed,bjp Action on raja singh,raja singh updates,Munawar Faruqui,Rashid Khan,