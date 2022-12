videoDetails

DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

A video of a flight coming from Bangkok to Kolkata went viral on social media. In the flight of Thai Smile Airways, some Indians have done such an act which is shameful. Inside the flight, two groups clashed with each other and in this fight slap fists also went on.