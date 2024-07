videoDetails

Around 4 Terrorists shot dead in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

Kulgam Encounter Update: The operation of security forces is continuing in Kulgam of South Kashmir. There is a possibility of many terrorists hiding here. Security forces have killed four terrorists so far. Along with this, two soldiers were also martyred in the encounter.