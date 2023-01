videoDetails

DNA: Hotel 'Malari Inn' will turn into rubble

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Joshimath is getting absorbed in the cracks that appeared weeks ago in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. Silence has spread all around the market, shop, roads. People have been forced to leave the houses, shops and hotels built years ago. Today the work of demolishing Hotel 'Malari Inn' has been started.