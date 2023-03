videoDetails

DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

A person has spent a lot of fun by becoming a fake IAS in Jammu and Kashmir. He cheated the Jammu and Kashmir Police by pretending to be an officer of the PMO. This fake IAS did not loot money but only raised the prestige of the entire system of Jammu and Kashmir.