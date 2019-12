DNA: Indian Air Force bid farewell to swing-wing MiG-27 fighters

Indian Air Force (IAF) bids farewell to its swing-wing MiG-27 fighter jets that played a key stellar role in the 1999 Kargil War. The MiG-27 fighter jets have the backbone of the IAF's ground-attack fleet for several years, but the fighter plane flew for the last time on December 27.