DNA: Is Sputnik-V Vaccine the solution for COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in India?

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday (April 12) approved Dr Reddy's application for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine. It is worth noting that Sputnik-V is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be officially approved after Covishield and Covaxin.