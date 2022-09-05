DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

India is a country of emotions. Pakistan knows that sentiments flare up over small things here. Not only this, but when it comes to cricket, more enthusiasm is seen in the audience than the player. If the match is against Pakistan, then the match is played on the field and a war is fought on social media. In this report, see how the ISI conspired in the name of Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

