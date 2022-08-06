DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of the country. New Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath on August 11. According to the number of two houses of Parliament, the victory of NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was already decided. Despite this, the Congress was in the hope that by uniting the opposition parties, it could challenge the BJP in the election of the Vice President.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

