हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Leftist media could not digest the truth behind 'Zameen Jihad' in Jammu and Kashmir

Zee News in its primetime programme on March 11 attempted to explain how the land encroachment scam in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir not only existed but was also carried out in the behest of the then ruling party’s in the guise of a constituted law- the 'Roshni Act'. This conspiracy was called ‘Zameen Jihad’ or ‘Land Jihad’, which was hatched to Islamise the Jammu region of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. This news did not go down well with the usual section of leftist media and the so-called intellectuals.

Mar 12, 2020, 23:50 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

DNA: Non Stop News, March 12, 2020