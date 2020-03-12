DNA: Leftist media could not digest the truth behind 'Zameen Jihad' in Jammu and Kashmir

Zee News in its primetime programme on March 11 attempted to explain how the land encroachment scam in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir not only existed but was also carried out in the behest of the then ruling party’s in the guise of a constituted law- the 'Roshni Act'. This conspiracy was called ‘Zameen Jihad’ or ‘Land Jihad’, which was hatched to Islamise the Jammu region of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. This news did not go down well with the usual section of leftist media and the so-called intellectuals.