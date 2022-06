DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma

Now, meet the 105 year old women athlete who has become the new national champion in her age group by running 100 meters. She lives in a village in Haryana.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

