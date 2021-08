DNA: Never thought we'd go a hundred years back, says Afghan Senator Anarkali Kaur

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar has reached Delhi on an Indian Air Force plane after saving her life from Afghanistan. Anarkali, a doctor by profession, is the first non-Muslim woman parliamentarian from Afghanistan and is a Punjabi Sikh. Her family had been living in Kabul for many years. Watch her exclusive interview in which she narrates the horror of the Taliban.