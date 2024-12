videoDetails

Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Morning Top 50 News Today: Tight security arrangements before New Year celebrations. Guidelines issued across the country. Security is tight in UP-Maharashtra. All eyes will be on late night parties. There is a lot of excitement about New Year celebrations in Delhi. Delhi Metro has issued an advisory for today according to which no one will be allowed to exit Rajiv Chowk Metro after 9 pm.