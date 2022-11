DNA: Offshore betting sites are ending up with fatter pockets amid sparse regulations in India

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Hidden from government systems, an online Offshore betting business is going on in the country which is causing a loss of Rs 3.5 Lakh crore to the government. The total rail, education and health budget if added together will still be less than Rs 3.5 Lakh crore. So far the government has not taken any steps to stop tax evasion and the truth is that they don't even know.