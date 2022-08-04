NewsVideos

DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies

A brake can now be put on the free politics soon. A petition has been submitted in the Supreme Court to stop the politics of grabbing votes by trapping the voter in the trap of freebies. The debate over this petition has also progressed. The petition has sought de-recognition of such political parties which promote freebies for electoral gains.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
A brake can now be put on the free politics soon. A petition has been submitted in the Supreme Court to stop the politics of grabbing votes by trapping the voter in the trap of freebies. The debate over this petition has also progressed. The petition has sought de-recognition of such political parties which promote freebies for electoral gains.

All Videos

DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
7:47
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
Deshhit: Will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif?
39:31
Deshhit: Will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif?
What did CM Ashok Gehlot reacted on sealing of Herald House?
15:15
What did CM Ashok Gehlot reacted on sealing of Herald House?
Congress leaders' react on ED's action on Herald House
14:20
Congress leaders' react on ED's action on Herald House
Agenda India Ka: Will there be a third world war this time?
17:24
Agenda India Ka: Will there be a third world war this time?

Trending Videos

7:47
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
39:31
Deshhit: Will supporting China create difficulties for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif?
15:15
What did CM Ashok Gehlot reacted on sealing of Herald House?
14:20
Congress leaders' react on ED's action on Herald House
17:24
Agenda India Ka: Will there be a third world war this time?
DNA Video,freebies politics in india,freebies,freebies in india,aap freebies politics,freebies in delhi,freebies in punjab,freebies in politics,free schemes,freebies in election,election freebie politics and economy,election freebies,freebies in indian economy,history of freebies in tamil nadu,politics of freebies,freebies india,aap revari politics,Indian politics,kejriwal freebie politics,disadvantages of freebies,DNA,DNA analysis,Supreme Court on freebie politics,