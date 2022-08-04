DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies

A brake can now be put on the free politics soon. A petition has been submitted in the Supreme Court to stop the politics of grabbing votes by trapping the voter in the trap of freebies. The debate over this petition has also progressed. The petition has sought de-recognition of such political parties which promote freebies for electoral gains.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

