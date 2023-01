videoDetails

DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Like every year, this year also the Padma Awards have been announced on the eve of Republic Day. A total of 106 Padma awards have been announced including 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri. This list also includes 3 posthumous honors. Former Defense Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav will also be given the Padma Award.