DNA: Rift in LJP was scripted in Patna?

There are signs of the breakup of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Hajipur MP Pashupati Paras has met senior JDU leader Lalan Singh. All the LJP MPs have accepted Pashupati Paras as their leader. All the five MPs have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and informed about this. The situation is becoming such that Chirag Paswan is falling alone in the LJP.