NewsVideos

DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India

It gets more hot in the summer season and it rains more during the rainy season and in winter it gets very cold. The reason behind this is global warming. Down to Earth has warned in its research paper that by the year 2050, in the three big states of India, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the mercury can go up to 50 ° C or above for at least 100 days every year.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
It gets more hot in the summer season and it rains more during the rainy season and in winter it gets very cold. The reason behind this is global warming. Down to Earth has warned in its research paper that by the year 2050, in the three big states of India, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the mercury can go up to 50 ° C or above for at least 100 days every year.

All Videos

DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
24:29
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
24:20
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
Deshhit: Pakistan accepts dead body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain
45:47
Deshhit: Pakistan accepts dead body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain
Greta Thunberg claims Swedish politicians ignore the climate crisis ahead of election
Greta Thunberg claims Swedish politicians ignore the climate crisis ahead of election
Boris Johnson bows out as British PM concludes with his final speech
Boris Johnson bows out as British PM concludes with his final speech

Trending Videos

24:29
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
24:20
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
45:47
Deshhit: Pakistan accepts dead body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain
Greta Thunberg claims Swedish politicians ignore the climate crisis ahead of election
Boris Johnson bows out as British PM concludes with his final speech
DNA Video,Global warming,India,Heatwave in India,Climate change in India,climate change india,Heat wave in India,Heatwaves in India,india climate change,warming,human global warming,Global,human impact on global warming,heatwave global warming,heatwave in North India,global warming and ozone depletion,climate change goals & india,heatwave in northern parts of india,new york times global warming,India heatwave,Effects of global warming,global warming in world,