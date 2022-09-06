DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India

It gets more hot in the summer season and it rains more during the rainy season and in winter it gets very cold. The reason behind this is global warming. Down to Earth has warned in its research paper that by the year 2050, in the three big states of India, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the mercury can go up to 50 ° C or above for at least 100 days every year.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

