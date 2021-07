DNA: Sky lightning became the cause of death for some people in North India!

The havoc of sky lightning has been seen in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. About 61 people have lost their lives in both the states. 41 people have lost their lives due to lightning in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, about 20 people lost their lives due to lightning in Rajasthan. the death toll due to lightning in the state has reached 20 on Sunday.