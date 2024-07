videoDetails

Search Operation against terrorism underway in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

Doda Search Operation: There have been reports of continuous terrorist attacks one after the other is from several areas of Jammu and Kashmir including Reasi, Kathua. Meanwhile, an encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, army soldiers have been injured.