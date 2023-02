videoDetails

DNA: Successful landing of Tejas on INS Vikrant

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Now the world has also started celebrating the iron power of India. Today Tejas fighter aircraft has made a successful landing on INS Vikrant. Today for the first time a fighter aircraft has taken off and landed on the indigenously built INS Vikrant.