DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Often the name and picture of any superstar is used to sell the product. Because any star has a credibility. Credibility makes them brands and money gets advertisements. But now no one can do mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan, nor can use picture or audio, video.