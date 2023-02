videoDetails

DNA: Temperature started rising in February itself

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

The weather has changed in the month of February itself. The temperature has started rising very fast in February itself. Due to increase in temperature, farmers have started worrying. Temperature is breaking records in many parts of the country. Global warming is being considered as a factor for the rapidly rising temperature in the month of February.