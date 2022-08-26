DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
Supertech's twin towers built in Noida will be demolished on August 28. This is going to happen for the first time that a building standing on the foundation of corruption is going to collapse because this building is made of bricks of bribery. These twin towers are not just a building but a sign of corruption that has entered the system of our country.
Supertech's twin towers built in Noida will be demolished on August 28. This is going to happen for the first time that a building standing on the foundation of corruption is going to collapse because this building is made of bricks of bribery. These twin towers are not just a building but a sign of corruption that has entered the system of our country.