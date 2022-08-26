NewsVideos

DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!

Supertech's twin towers built in Noida will be demolished on August 28. This is going to happen for the first time that a building standing on the foundation of corruption is going to collapse because this building is made of bricks of bribery. These twin towers are not just a building but a sign of corruption that has entered the system of our country.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
