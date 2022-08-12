DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga

The medals won in the Commonwealth Games are a tribute to the struggle and strict discipline of the Indian players. All these players, with their passion and enthusiasm, gave the country a chance to be proud on foreign soil. Another character of the success of these players is 'Indian Army'. Watch the story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga in DNA today.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

