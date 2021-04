DNA: TRP of Real News - 6 Days, 10 Million viewership

On 3 April, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a CoBRA jawan abducted by Naxalites ambushed in Bijapur, was released on Thursday (8 April). Zee News featured this news on the prime time show DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary on 08 April. So far in 6 days, more than 10 million people have watched this analysis on Facebook alone.